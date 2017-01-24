Broncos among favorites for landing Tony Romo, Elway leaves door open

Jan 1, 2017; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo (9) passes past the rush of Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas -- Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo took six snaps this season on one touchdown drive. He'll turn 37 in April, has a bad back, a bad habit of breaking his collarbone, and has missed time in each of the last four seasons.

But even with all of that, this off-season, he'll be a wanted man.

Former Cowboys coach and WFAA-TV NFL analyst Glenn Smith says the Cowboys may even be able to get a first round pick in return.

"We can talk about age, we can talk about injury, we can talk about all the upsides and the downsides you want to," says Smith, "bottom line is he's a starting quarterback in the NFL and he brings value. There will be multiple bidders that will be in play for a starting quarterback."

There's so much interest, you can even bet on Romo's landing spot, not that we advocate that type of thing, but here are the odds published on Bovada.com:

Jets - 6:1

Bills - 6:1

Bears - 5:1

Texans - 4:1

Broncos - 5:2

Let's consider the two front runners for Romo's services.

Landing in Denver late in his career certainly worked out perfectly for Peyton Manning, capping it off with a Super Bowl 50 victory.

But the Broncos have a pair of quarterback prospects in first-rounder Paxton Lynch and Trevor Siemian. Would GM John Elway take the Romo risk, and further delay the progress of his first rounder?

When asked his thought on his two young quraterbacks Elway said, "right now we're moving forward, but we always look at everything. We never say never."

Certainly sounds as if Romo is still in play.

Meanwhile salary cap concerns will make it a tough move for Houston to sign Romo, after giving struggling QB Brock Oswieller a 4-year 72 million dollar deal.

And consider if Houston did make a move and Romo got hurt, that would be problematic, and could consitute a fireable offense.

But on the other hand, Houston's defense has been so dominant, even without J.J. Watt. And if they're willing to risk it all because they feel they're a quarterback away from a Super Bowl title, the 45 minute flight time from Houston to Romo's home in Dallas could be ideal.

Romo made it clear in November that he's not done, during his emotional press conference passing the baton to Dak Prescott.

"If you think for a second I don't want to be out there," said Romo, "then you've probably never felt the pure ecstacy of competing and winning."

Romo will have to weigh the worth of his desire to keep playing, in terms of how that will effect re-working his contract, to help the Cowboys facilitate a trade.

"I think that Jerry is going to deal him some cards," said Smith, "and I think that's a chip that {Romo} plays to say, you know what, I might take a little less in salary if I can go to {team} A, B, C, or D.

And you can bet we can't wait to find out where Romo lands.

