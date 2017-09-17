WFAA
Bad weather forces delay between Cowboys and Broncos

Joe Trahan, WFAA 4:40 PM. CDT September 17, 2017

DENVER - Bad weather in the Denver area forces a delay in the game between the Cowboys and Broncos at Sports Authority Field.

An hour-long delay was possible as lightning was seen flashing in the sky near the stadium.

The game was stopped with 33 seconds left in the first quarter with the Cowboys trailing the Broncos 7-0.

A storm cell just to the southwest of the stadium is the culprit. NFL officials announced the delay is expected to be about an hour in length. Once it's deemed safe, players will be allowed a 15-minute warmup period before play resumes.

