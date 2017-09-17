Bad weather forces delay between Cowboys and Broncos

Sports Authority Field at Mile High during a weather delay between the Cowboys and Broncos. Photo credit: Joe Trahan. (Photo: WFAA)

DENVER - Bad weather in the Denver area forces a delay in the game between the Cowboys and Broncos at Sports Authority Field.

An hour-long delay was possible as lightning was seen flashing in the sky near the stadium.

Overheard official in the pressbox: looking at about an hour delay.

Players could have a 15 minute warmup period.#DALvsDEN pic.twitter.com/1bbW4Vf6bg — Joe Trahan (@JoeTrahan) September 17, 2017

The game was stopped with 33 seconds left in the first quarter with the Cowboys trailing the Broncos 7-0.

Here's a look at the culprit - that one cell to the southwest of the city. #ThanksDelkus#DALvsDEN pic.twitter.com/u6vQxKtOJX — Joe Trahan (@JoeTrahan) September 17, 2017

A storm cell just to the southwest of the stadium is the culprit. NFL officials announced the delay is expected to be about an hour in length. Once it's deemed safe, players will be allowed a 15-minute warmup period before play resumes.

