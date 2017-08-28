Art Briles lands coaching job in Canadian Football League

Head coach Art Briles of the Baylor Bears leads his team against the Rice Owls at McLane Stadium on September 26, 2015 in Waco, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) (Photo: Tom Pennington, 2015 Getty Images)

Former Baylor head football coach Art Briles has landed another coaching job -- he just had to go out of the country to do it.

He’ll head about 1,246 miles northeast of Waco to be the assistant head coach of offense with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League.

He joins former SMU head football coach and current Tiger-Cats head coach June Jones on the staff. Jones made the official announcement Monday, according to a press release.

The Tiger-Cats, who play in the Eastern Division of the CFL, were 0-8 when Briles’ hiring was announced Monday. They ranked last in the league in every major team offensive category.

During his eight-year tenure at Baylor, Briles turned a floundering program into a perennial postseason contender. He was named Coach of the Year by various publications in 2013 and 2014. The Bears went to New Year’s Day bowl games in each of those years -- a first for the program.

But his illustrious career came to a troubling end, as a sexual assault scandal engulfed the football program and university. Briles and others in the athletic department were accused of covering up a number of rapes allegedly committed by football players.

Pepper Hamilton, the independent law firm hired to assess the university’s handling of sex assault complaints, found that athletics department leadership "hindered enforcement of rules and policies, and created a cultural perception that football was above the rules."

Text messages surfaced that indicated Briles tried to hide his players’ misconduct in the wake of more than one rape allegation.

Briles, 61, was fired in May of last year at the same time Baylor President Ken Starr was demoted and Athletic Director Ian McCaw was put on probation. Both have since stepped down from their positions. Briles fired back at the university, claiming he was scapegoated in the scandal.

Baylor finished 7-6 last year under interim head coach Jim Grobe.

The responses to the Tiger-Cats announcement of Briles' hiring on Twitter were largely negative.

The #Ticats have added Art Briles to the team's coaching staff as Assistant Head Coach Offence.



DETAILS > https://t.co/DveqPBdxpi pic.twitter.com/zctXJrhk9k — Hamilton Tiger-Cats (@Ticats) August 28, 2017

"This man enabled the rape of dozens of women, destroying many lives," one person wrote. "Shame on you Hamilton Tiger cats!"

"I am the father of a daughter and I will not be supporting this hire," said another. "As a result I will not be attending anymore games."

"'In eight seasons at Baylor, Briles’ list of accomplishments is headlined by"' ... you omitted the only headline that matters. Despicable," said another fan.

© 2017 WFAA-TV