Arlington Martin product Myles Garrett goes #1 in NFL Draft

Myles Garrett picked up the phone Thursday night.

It was Jim Brown.

Just a little after 7 o'clock, with his closest friends and family gathered around him in his hometown of Arlington, Garrett's phone rang.

When you receive a call from a legend, there's a certain protocol.

"You speak respectfully, and you answer with the right response," Garrett joked after being told by the legendary Cleveland Browns running back that the Arlington Martin and Texas A&M product would be the number pick in the NFL Draft.

The right response? "That was 'yes sir, I'm happy to be a Cleveland Brown.'"

Garrett has been talked about as a potential number one pick in the NFL Draft for years, even coming out of Martin High School.

"I need it. I want it. I've worked hard for it," Garrett said before the draft began. "I'm looking forward to being #1."

It didn't take long for Garrett's phone to ring Thursday night. But it didn't happen immediately, either. A little more than half of the Browns allotted 10 minutes ticked off, before Garrett was handed his phone.

Minutes that felt like hours.

"I mean, my heart was pounding," Garrett said. "More than any game I've ever been in. It's a surreal feeling, waiting for that call, and watching the time tick down, ever so slowly."

But the call came. The announcement was made. The room full of friends and family erupted. And Myles' moment had arrived.

"Finally, when I got [the call], it was just a weight off my shoulders. It had finally come to fruition."

Garrett laughed good-naturedly with a friend behind him as he proclaimed that Cleveland is getting "a great player" by drafting him. He says he'll bring a good attitude, and a healthy work ethic to the Browns program.

He's also bringing a 6'4, 272-pound frame that gets off the ball with freakish athleticism and speed, and was viewed by virtually all draft experts as the slam dunk #1 pick.

From Arlington Martin, to Texas A&M, to Cleveland -- Rock'n'Roll t-shirt already draped over his broad shoulders. Myles Garrett is NFL ready.

