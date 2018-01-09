Alabama's gutty comeback gives Saban his sixth title

Nick Saban has done it again. And he's got a gutsy quarterback change to thank for his sixth national championship.



The Alabama Crimson Tide won their fifth national title in a nine year span, Monday night, coming from behind to beat the Georgia Bulldogs in overtime, 26-23. The Crimson Tide trailed by 13 at two different junctures in the game -- 13-0 at halftime, and then again 20-7 in the 3rd quarter.