Aaron Rodgers heats up, slings Packers past Giants in wild-card win

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) celebrates with quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) after scoring a touchdown on a hail mary in the 2nd quarter in the NFC Wild Card playoff football game at Lambeau Field. (Photo: Rick Wood, USA TODAY Sports)

Aaron Rodgers didn't let a slow start in Sunday's wild-card game derail the Green Bay Packers' postseason.

Rodgers shook off early struggles to throw four touchdown passes, three of which went to Randall Cobb, and rally the Packers to a 38-13 win over the New York Giants. He finished with 362 yards on 25-of-40 passing.

Green Bay advances to face the top-seeded Dallas Cowboys next Sunday. The Atlanta Falcons will host the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday in the NFC's other divisional matchup.

Rodgers was largely stonewalled in the first half before the Packers' final two drives. But he found Davante Adams on an 8-yard touchdown and then uncorked a 42-yard Hail Mary to Cobb in the back of the end zone to put the Packers up 14-6 at halftime.

Packers coach Mike McCarthy came under fire after Green Bay was stuffed on a fourth-and-inches run was stuffed on Green Bay's own 43-yard line. Eli Manning found Tavarres King for a 41-yard touchdown two plays later to cut the Packers' lead to one, but Rodgers connected with Cobb on a 30-yard scoring strike on the ensuing drive.

Cobb then tied the franchise and NFL record for touchdown catches in a playoff game when he hauled in his third on a 16-yard catch. Rodgers also tied his career playoff high with his four touchdowns.

New York struggled to keep pace with Rodgers after he broke out. Wide recevier Odell Beckham Jr. struggled with drops throughout the game and finished with just four catches for 28 yards.

