DALLAS - Time is stupid.

Here we sit after a full West Coast road trip, a couple of homestands, and what feels like an entire season of emotions already. Our baseball bellies are bursting at the seams; it feels like we’ve had an entire season worth of stress already.

Then you look at the calendar and it says late April.

It’s a long way to the top if you wanna rock and *gets phone call from WFAA legal about copyright law* ...enjoy an entire season of baseball.

Putting aside Hofstadter’s Law, the Rangers are sitting decently pretty at 9-11. Yes, a team being a couple of games under .500 isn’t what you’d normally associate with being in a good position.

After you watch Seattle and Oakland take five of six just a week ago, you adjust the bar as needed. 4-1 to start a homestand is a good time.

That doesn’t mean that things are perfect however. There’s always room for improvement. With just about an 8th of the season gone, we’ve seen enough to start tinkering with the construction of the squad. Not even so much trading/cutting people, but just rearranging the pieces on the board to better serve the end goal of winning games.

Is it too early to do something like this?

Probably.

Am I going to do it anyway because content isn’t going to write itself?

You bet!

1. Joey Gallo is hitting way too low

Joey Gallo, so hot right now. Gobbles is doing the baseball Lord’s work right now, ranking in the top ten in homers and top fifteen in WAR across the entire sport. If that’s not enough for you, he’s got an ISO (Isolated Slugging) of .359, good for eighth overall.

That’s what you expect him to do though.

Would you believe me if I told you Joey Gallo is second on the Rangers in walks?

It’s true; he’s drawn 10 behind Shin-Soo Choo’s 12.

Would you believe me if he led the team in OPS?

It’s true; a .911 OPS is over a hundred points better than fellow young person Nomar Mazara who has a .755 OPS.

Would you believe me if I told you through about 20 games Gallo is the best defender on the team?

It’s true(ish): Using Fangraphs’ defensive metric, the only Ranger defending better is Jonathan Lucroy. However, Lucroy has logged 117.1 innings while Gallo is one of three Rangers who have played every inning so far (170.2). It’s reasonable to say that the inning disparity gives Lucroy an edge.

Even if that’s not enough, second best from a guy taking over for arguably the best defensive third baseman ever works.

This is a long, teenage love letter way to say Gallo batting in the lower third of the lineup is a travesty.

The manager hasn’t been shy about shuffling some pieces around, as seen by Choo being sent from the top of the bottom of the card and Elvis Andrus’ cameo as a cleanup hitter. It goes without saying however that Gallo is your best offensive weapon now.

He needs more plate appearances.

With a big series against Houston following a not so big series against Minnesota, there’s no reason not to try Gallo in either the 4th or 5th hitter against the fighting Thads. You can always move him back down if need be, but there’s no reason to waste Gallo when he could be doing more to help the team.

You know, more than being the best hitter already.

2. Call an astronomer to examine the black hole at first base

This is one of those problems where you know it exists, but all you can really do is stare at it scratching your head and blinking.

Calling a spade a spade, first base has been a trash horse early in the season.

The two primary first baseman are Mike Napoli and Ryan Rua.

They’re hovering near last on the season in WAR, at -0.2 and -0.3 respectively.

The only other player to man first this year is Jurickson Profar, who you mainly have in left.

Guess where he is on the team WAR list?

That's right. Dead last at -0.4 WAR.

Despite all the clubhouse leadership, the actual production from Napoli has been abysmal. There’s no real way around that one.

The big issue is there’s no easy solution.

You can’t put in the backup; he’s also been bad.

You can’t put in the backup to the backup; you need him in left field (and he's also been bad).

In theory Joey Gallo can play first when Adrian Beltre returns.

Just one problem there: Anyone got any idea when he’s coming back?

So the first three immediate and plausible ideas are impossible for one reason or another.

So let me proffer one that’s a bit off the wall.

Down Round Rock way, Condor Guzman is having him a heck of a season. He’s on pace for a career low strikeout rate, he’s got an OPS over .900 and a wRC+ of 148. To give you an idea of where that ranks: If he was in the majors Guzman would be tied with Nelson Cruz for wRC+ in the top 50.

In short, he done real good at the baseballin’.

If Texas wants a solution that is A. Producing and B. Already on the 40 man, Guzman is right there for the taking. What you do with Napoli after that is a different question, since he’s getting a lot of money to be mediocre. But solving the question of “How to make first base great again,” the answer might be a bird with a near .400 OBP.

3. Jeremy Jeffress needs a day or three off

A lot of the bullpen problems have centered around the guy in the ninth inning, first with Sam Dyson and now Matt Bush. With that smoothed over, we can look around and see that there’s a lurking issue in the earlier innings.

Jeremy Jeffress is working too much. He’s tied for 2nd in appearances by a reliever (1st is 12 between Jerry Blevins of the Mets and Felipe Rivero of Pittsburgh). In over half of those, Jeffress has faced either one or two batters.

I’ve never pitched at the big league levels in any capacity. It doesn’t take a major league pitcher however to know that the process of getting warmed up, coming in, and then using all that effort for such a seemingly minor purpose is inefficient.

So how do you rein in Jeffress’ workload?

The stability at the top will help. Bush entrenched as the closer means the ninth inning is spoken for, logic or lack thereof aside. Keone Kela is back after his stint in glorified timeout, and he’s looked like the fastball firing dragon Texas needs. Jose LeClerc has been a pleasant surprise and can hold down pre ninth inning duties.

You’ve also got multiple inning guys like Alex Claudio, Tony Barnette, and Anthony Bass who can bridge to the higher leverage arms.

So with a bevy of options beside Jeffress, the answer is simple: Stop using him so much. You’re not lacking in depth, so let that depth pick you up and provide the relief (pun unintended).

