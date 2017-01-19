2016 was just the beginning for the new-look Cowboys

Jan 15, 2017; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) reacts during the game against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Divisional playoff game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kevin Jairaj, Kevin Jairaj)

DALLAS - Put down the bottle of Johnnie Walker Blue. Step off the proverbial AT&T Stadium sports ledge.

Let’s talk.

Green Bay’s win over Dallas in the NFC Divisional round was disheartening, for several reasons. For one, it means the Cowboys failed to make it to the NFC Championship game since winning it all in 1995. For two, it means a 13-win regular season campaign came to a screeching halt courtesy of Aaron Rodgers.

And finally, it meant an 18-point comeback was all for not.

Don’t fret. This season was not a waste.

Sure, the likes of Stephen A. Smith and others will call 2016 a failure. They’ll say Dallas once again choked in the playoffs, and squandered another opportunity.

It’s not true.

The Cowboys ran into the hottest team in the NFL (and a kicker who couldn’t miss) and came away three points short. Against arguably the best quarterback in the NFL today, it’s a stepping stone. Don’t forget, there were two rookies manning the backfield.

Consider the facts.

Prescott became the only rookie in the Super Bowl era to throw three touchdowns in a playoff game. He set the NFL record for passer rating for a rookie quarterback. He led the team to 13 wins, tying Ben Roethlisberger for most ever by a rookie.

Elliott led the NFL in rushing, and narrowly missed breaking Eric Dickerson’s rookie rushing record. He broke Tony Dorsett’s franchise rookie rushing record and became a workhorse for the offense.

Dallas’ future is bright.

It’s the brightest it’s been in a while, since another young quarterback took the reins. Now the question becomes, what on Earth do the Cowboys do with Tony Romo?

There are plenty of answers. Trade him so he can finish out his career playing. Release him. Or keep him around to continue to mentor Prescott, and fill in if he goes down with an injury.

There will be a time to talk about all that.

There will also be a time to address Dallas’ offseason needs. On defense, there are plenty of questions, particularly in the secondary and along the defensive line. Brandon Carr, Barry Church, Morris Claiborne and J.J. Wilcox are all slated to become free agents. The Cowboys can’t and won’t re-sign them all. Who will make the cut, or will Jerry Jones decide to go another direction altogether?

Sunday’s loss also exposed a weakness up front. Dallas could not apply any pressure on Rodgers, and lost the game because of it. Securing an elite pass-rusher will be critical moving forward, and something the Cowboys must look at in the draft or free agency.

Those are the most pressing questions.

For now, Dallas must reflect on this season and realize it was not a failure. Going 13-3 and bowing out in the divisional round with two rookies at quarterback and running back is a huge accomplishment.

They may not want to hear it right now, but with Prescott, Elliott and Dez Bryant under contract, the Cowboys’ window is wide open. They have one of the best triplets in football.

2016 was not a failure. It was success that just happened to end in disappointment.

