Verify: Is QuikTrip actually introducing 'Elote in a Cup'?

(Photo: Facebook screenshot)

Can fans of the deliciously popular Mexican dish, Elote, now grab one on the go in a cup during a quick stop at QuikTrip?

A post trending on Facebook shows the convenience store is introducing "Elote in a Cup." Since being posted Tuesday, the photo has over 18,000 shares, 3,000 likes and 6,000 comments.

The caption from Facebook user 2une reads, "Quiktrip trying to step up on their Mexican snack game with the Elote. Are you all ready for this?!"

(Photo: Facebook screenshot)

A quick search of "Elote in a Cup" revealed it's nothing new to the world, but it would be at QT.

People are excited -- to say the least. "They making history," one comment reads.

But unfortunately, this time, they are not.

The photo is fake and here's why:

1. The person (2une) who posted the photo appears to have no connection to QT. He's a rapper with an apparent love for Mexican music Selena and a tendency to share memes. Yes, he may work there, but why would he be the one announcing it and not tagging the company?

2. A reverse Google image search pulls up this post from TC Shaved Ice Frisco & Plano in Texas from 2014. According to its website, the shaved ice shop sells a oddly-familiar-looking "corn in a cup" dish for $4 (medium) and $6 (large).

Browser does not support iframes.

3. Nothing. Nada. Zilch!? A look through QuikTrip's social media pages shows no advertisement whatsoever. You'd think something this big would at least get a tweet. However, it looks like the company may have commented on the post.

(Photo: Facebook screenshot)

4. The QT website tells a different tale than the viral post. Again there's nothing. The food section of its website shows everything they make from breakfast bowls to pizza and those famous taquitos. But sorry, no Elote.

Look, I love corn and QT just as much as the next person -- but it just doesn't look like you can grab a quik Elote just yet.

The post is a verified fake. But could that change in the future? That's a BIG maybe.

I reached out to QuikTrip on Facebook and got this response:

One of our fans created this in its entirety. It came to our attention Tuesday morning, and in the afternoon we realized it had taken on a life of its own. We are always listening to our customers about new product items they would like to see in stores, and with the success of this post we have passed this product on to our QT Kitchens food team.

© 2017 KPNX-TV