Zuzu Verk's boyfriend due in court as friends, family seek answers

ALPINE, Texas-The boyfriend now under arrest in connection to the disappearance of missing Keller woman is expected to be arraigned Monday morning.

Robert Fabian, 26, was taken into custody Saturday after authorities said they found the likely remains of Zuzu Verk just outside of town a day earlier.

Fabian is facing a charge of tampering with evidence by concealing a corpse.

Detectives searched his sister's house over the weekend and removed tools, shovels and soil from the property.

The remains were found scattered near a shallow grave on Friday morning by a border patrol agent on a routine check of the Sunny Glen area, according to police .

Police said evidence at the site indicates it is Verk, and the 21-year-old's father released a heartfelt statement on Sunday:

As our family awaits the likely news that our worst fears have been realized, our sorrow has grown alongside a sense of relief from the constant state of not knowing. Zuzu has been a bright light in our lives. It has been our greatest challenge to go forward these last months without her joyous laugh, fierce idealism and heart-melting smile, knowing we may all never have them again. We could not have maintained our strength without the comforting embrace of our family, friends and community.

Lori, Miles and I are forever grateful for your calls, notes, hugs, homes and more. We will be forever changed, but not ruined. We appreciate your respect and time as we begin the healing process. As we carry on, we look forward to the day we witness justice delivered for Zuzu.

Gunner Gardner, a close friend of Zuzu from Sul Ross State University, says the entire town is hopeful those responsible for her death face accountability.

“I think that is probably the main priority on everyone mind, justice,” said Gardner. “People like that [Zuzu] don’t come around very often. It’s sad that one is no longer with us."

Alpine Police Chief Russell Scown says that more arrests are possible in the coming weeks.

"We'll be looking at other people, and interviewing people again," he said.

Chris Estrada, a friend of Fabian's, is still considered a suspect in Zuzu's disappearance. The chief said he recently relocated.

On Saturday, Fabian's sister proclaimed their family's innocence as investigators combed through the small property for evidence possibly linked to Zuzu's death.

Fabian's bond will be decided during his Monday appearance.

His attorney has not returned requests for comment.

