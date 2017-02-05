Zuzu Verk's boyfriend due in court as friends, family seek answers

ALPINE, Texas-The boyfriend now under arrest in connection to the disappearance of missing Keller woman is expected to be arraigned Monday morning.
Robert Fabian, 26, was taken into custody Saturday after authorities said they found the likely remains of Zuzu Verk just outside of town a day earlier.
Fabian is facing a charge of tampering with evidence by concealing a corpse.
Detectives searched his sister's house over the weekend and removed tools, shovels and soil from the property.
The remains were found scattered near a shallow grave on Friday morning by a border patrol agent on a routine check of the Sunny Glen area, according to police .
Police said evidence at the site indicates it is Verk, and the 21-year-old's father released a heartfelt statement on Sunday:
