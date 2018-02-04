Your vote counts: WFAA's voter guide for the 2018 primary election

Jason Whitely, Bud Kennedy and Berna Dean Steptoe preview important local and statewide races in the upcoming election. WFAA.com

DATES TO KNOW

Election day: Tuesday, March 6, 2018.

Early voting: Tuesday, February 20, 2018 through Friday, March 2, 2018.





YOUR VOTE COUNTS

The March 6 primary will be a generational election. Unlike other mid-term primaries in Texas, this one is important because of all the retirements and resignations from Congress to the Legislature. WFAA’s Jason Whitely, along with WFAA political producer Berna Dean Steptoe and Bud Kennedy of the Star-Telegram met at Off The Record in Deep Ellum to talk politics and share with voters both who and what they should watch for in more than a dozen hot races.



U.S. Senate

After his surprise election in 2012, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz spent the next four years running for president. But he faced criticism at home that he didn’t do much for Texas. After losing the Republican presidential nomination to Donald Trump in 2016, Cruz returned home to shore up support. Still, Cruz faces a challenge from within his own party by Bruce Jacobson, a candidate from the faith and values side of the party.

Jason Whitely, Bud Kennedy and Berna Dean Steptoe preview the race for Texas senator. WFAA.com





3rd Congressional District - (Collin County)

This congressional seat from Collin County will be open for the first time since 1991. GOP Congressman Sam Johnson is retiring. State Sen. Van Taylor declared early and will face Roger Barone in the Republican primary. It’s a conservative district but several Democrats are running, as well.

Jason Whitely, Bud Kennedy and Berna Dean Steptoe preview the race for Texas' 3rd congressional district. WFAA.com





5th Congressional District - (Dallas, East Texas)

This seat will be open for the first time in almost two decades. GOP Congressman Jeb Hensarling is retiring. This district, too, is drawn for Republicans to win. Here are the candidates to watch.

Jason Whitely, Bud Kennedy and Berna Dean Steptoe preview the race for Texas' 5th congressional district. WFAA.com





6th Congressional District - (Arlington, Ennis & Navarro counties)

GOP Congressman Joe Barton, the most veteran Texan in Congress, is resigning after a nude selfie of him surfaced in November. Republicans want to keep this seat but Democrats are energetic they might be able to win here considering the changing urban demographics of the district, why Barton quit and President Trump’s low poll numbers. This conversation discusses Republicans and Democrats running in their respective primaries.

Jason Whitely, Bud Kennedy and Berna Dean Steptoe preview the race for Texas' 6th congressional district. WFAA.com





32nd Congressional District - (Dallas County)

Incumbent Pete Sessions is running for re-election but Democrats say they think Sessions is vulnerable because this district – North Dallas, Lake Highlands, East Dallas – rejected Donald Trump and swayed narrowly for Hillary Clinton in November 2016. Considering that, the Democratic Primary is a crowded field with Collin Allred, Ed Meier, Lillian Salerno, and Brett Shipp among others.

Jason Whitely, Bud Kennedy and Berna Dean Steptoe preview the race for Texas' 32nd congressional district. WFAA.com





Governor

Governor Greg Abbott is unchallenged on the Republican side but for the first time in years, there could be an interesting primary fight for the Democrats. Former Dallas County Sheriff Lupe Valdez and Andrew White, son of former Gov. Mark White, join Grady Yabrough, Jeffrey Payne and others running for the Democratic nomination.

Jason Whitely, Bud Kennedy and Berna Dean Steptoe preview the race for Texas governor. WFAA.com





Texas Senate District 2

This is district is drawn for Republicans but the incumbent, state Sen. Bob Hall, will face a challenge within his own party from state Rep. Cindy Burkett. Why did Hall draw a challenger and what are Burkett’s chances?

Jason Whitely, Bud Kennedy and Berna Dean Steptoe preview the race for Texas senate district 2. WFAA.com





Texas Senate District 8

This is the Collin County seat which Van Taylor held before announcing he would run for Congress. This district is drawn for a Republican win and a big GOP primary fight is shaping up with Angela Paxton, a former guidance counselor who’s the wife of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, against Phillip Huffines, a real-estate developer and former chairman of the Dallas County Republican Party.

Jason Whitely, Bud Kennedy and Berna Dean Steptoe preview the race for Texas senate district 8. WFAA.com





Texas Senate District 30

After 16 years in the Texas Senate, incumbent Craig Estes faces a challenge from within his own party. This district is Tarrant, Denton, Collin and counties north to the Red River. State Rep. Pat Fallon, a Tea Partier who currently represents Collin County, hopes to take advantage of the changing urban demographics of the district.

Jason Whitely, Bud Kennedy and Berna Dean Steptoe preview the race for Texas senate district 30. WFAA.com





Texas House District 109

After 25 years, state Rep. Helen Giddings announced her retirement which now opens a seat that has been locked down since the early 1990s. This is a Democratic-drawn district. Deshaundra Lockhart-Jones, an insurance company owner and DeSoto city councilwoman since 2008, will face Carl Sherman, the former mayor of DeSoto.

Jason Whitely, Bud Kennedy and Berna Dean Steptoe preview the race for Texas house district 109. WFAA.com





Texas House District 114

State Rep. Jason Villalba faces another primary challenger as he seeks a third term. Villalba has strong support from law enforcement and business Republicans in his district. He has often tangled with Empower Texans, which represents a farther right faction of the GOP. Lisa Luby Ryan, a small business owner, is challenging Villalba.

Jason Whitely, Bud Kennedy and Berna Dean Steptoe preview the race for Texas house district 114. WFAA.com





District Attorney Dallas County

Democrats want this seat back. It’s the only county-wide seat that Dems no longer hold. Republican Faith Johnson was appointed to the seat last year after Republican Susan Hawk resigned for mental health reasons. Faith Johnson will be the Republican nominee and has worked hard to reach out to voters in the southern part of Dallas which Democrats traditionally rely on. Democrats have two capable candidates who are former judges running for the nomination.

Jason Whitely, Bud Kennedy and Berna Dean Steptoe preview the race for Dallas County DA. WFAA.com





Tarrant County Tax Assessor-Collector

Four Republicans are running for this high-paying job including two with high-profile backgrounds.

Jason Whitely, Bud Kennedy and Berna Dean Steptoe preview the race for Tarrant County tax assessor. WFAA.com

