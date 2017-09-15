Woman killed after slamming Jeep into back of Denton school bus

MCKINNEY, Texas -- Police are investigating what caused a young woman to drive erratically before crashing into a school bus full of students late Thursday night, killing her instantly.

Officers were called about an erratic Jeep Wrangler at about 11:30 p.m. As police looked for the vehicle, they were called about a crash involving a Denton ISD school bus near West University Drive and Wisteria Way.

One person dead after rear endings a Denton ISD bus in McKinney. The students and driver of the bus are okay. pic.twitter.com/Od80x8J8aV — Mike Forbes (@mikeforbeswfaa) September 15, 2017

The driver of the Jeep, described as a young female, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Students on the bus were coming back from a tennis tournament. The bus driver and students weren't injured.

It took police about three hours to remove the Jeep from under the school bus.

The driver hasn't been identified.

