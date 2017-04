ELGIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL - NOVEMBER 21: In this U.S. Air Force handout, a GBU-43/B bomb, or Massive Ordnance Air Blast (MOAB) bomb, is launched November 21, 2003 at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. (Photo by USAF via Getty Images)

Video shot in 2003 shows a Department of Defense test of the 22,000-pound "Mother of All Bombs" that was used in Afghanistan Thursday.

The U.S. military dropped the MOAB -- officially known as the GBU-43B -- on a system of tunnels occupied by ISIS. It's the largest non-nuclear bomb the U.S. has ever used in combat.

