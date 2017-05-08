The Queen drove a Jaguar home from church, to the Internet's delight

Queen Elizabeth II talks to recipients of new "Motability" vehicles during a ceremony on April 25, 2017 in Windsor, United Kingdom. (Photo by Richard Pohle - WPA Pool /Getty Images) (Photo: WPA Pool, 2017 Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth II is the only person in the United Kingdom allowed to drive without a license, and she's not giving up that privilege anytime soon.

When she's not serving as the mother of her country, the Queen loves driving, often taking her family for spins in her Range Rover. And on Sunday, the 91-year-old great-grandmother was spotted in her green Jaguar, taking a spin after attending church services in Windsor.

The Queen was spotted driving a Jaguar back from a Sunday morning service at the Royal Chapel in Windsor Parkhttps://t.co/GDnf3feiwR pic.twitter.com/46VDiOMxFX — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) May 8, 2017

Queen spotted driving her Jaguar back from church https://t.co/hpZxdAytf7 pic.twitter.com/9oFp1ZNOLN — Telegraph News (@TelegraphNews) May 8, 2017

The Internet deemed the photo instantly iconic.

the queen driving herself home from church today is currently my favorite internet photograph pic.twitter.com/uPLFb8H2cz — Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) May 7, 2017

The Queen may be a noted car aficionado, but her solo outings may become more frequent. Last Thursday, Buckingham Palace announced that her husband, Prince Phillip, 95, will no longer carry out his public role starting this fall, though the Queen will continue to attend her full program of official engagements.

"I can't stand up much longer," Phillip joked at a public appearance Thursday when an onlooker expressed sadness at his decision to "stand down."

Elizabeth first learned how to drive during WWII, serving as a mechanic for the U.K's Women’s Auxiliary Territorial Service, and she is the only person in the country who doesn't legally need a license or official plates behind the wheel.

