Louvre shooting: French soldier opens fire on apparent terrorist near museum

Policemen of the GSO 93 special unit arrive at the Louvre museum on February 3, 2017 in Paris after a soldier has shot and gravely injured a man who tried to attack him. "Serious public security incident under way in Paris in the Louvre area," the interior ministry tweeted on February 3 as streets in the area were cordoned off to traffic and pedestrians. / AFP / ALAIN JOCARD (Photo credit should read ALAIN JOCARD/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: ALAIN JOCARD, This content is subject to copyright.)

French soldiers opened fire on a man wielding a machete who shouted "Allahu akbar" as he attacked them near the Louvre museum in Paris on Friday. The attacker was seriously wounded, according to local media reports.

The incident happened at the Carrousel du Louvre, an underground shopping center near the entrance to the museum. The world-famous Louvre is home to Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa. It wasn't immediately clear if any tourists were at the scene of the attack at the time.

Yves Lefebvre, a police union official, said the attacker, who was carrying two backpacks and two machetes, attacked a soldier when he was told that he couldn't bring his bags into the mall.

“That’s when he got the knife out and that’s when he tried to stab the soldier,” Lefebvre said, according to the Associated Press.

Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve said the attack was of a "terrorist nature."

The attacker was undergoing an emergency operation at the Georges Pompidou hospital, thelocal.fr reported.

Benoit Brulon, a security official, said the four soldiers tried to fight the man off before opening fire, the AP reported. The attacker was shot five times, and no explosives were found in his bags, Le Monde reported.

Paris police chief Michel Cadot said the attacker shouted "Allahu akbar", Arabic for "God is the greatest."

The knifeman was shot in the legs and the soldier was injured on the arm, according to thelocal.fr. A second suspect was arrested and his role is still to be determined, the Interior Ministry said.

Friend sends pic from inside the #Louvre , tourists being evacuated into locked down halls pic.twitter.com/1UxMkBsmPJ — Wang Feng (@ulywang) February 3, 2017

About 250 people who were inside the Louvre stayed there during the attack.

France is on high alert after a series of terror attacks, including a coordinated attack in Paris in Nov. 2015 that killed 130 people, and a truck attack in Nice in July that killed more than 80 people. The Islamic State claimed responsibility for both those attacks.

Evénement grave de #sécurité publique en cours à #Paris quartier du #Louvre, priorité à l'intervention des forces de sécurité et de secours pic.twitter.com/PxTLacJk7a — Ministère Intérieur (@Place_Beauvau) February 3, 2017

(© 2017 WFAA)