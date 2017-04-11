Explosion goes off near German soccer team's bus before game

Police patrol on horseback outide the stadium after the team bus of Borussia Dortmund had some windows broken by an explosion. (Photo: ODD ANDERSEN/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: ODD ANDERSEN, This content is subject to copyright.)

A Borussia Dortmund player was injured when three explosions went off near the team's bus Tuesday.

The German soccer team was scheduled to play AS Monaco in a Champions League match that was scheduled to start at 8:45 p.m. local time at Signal Iduna Park. The team was leaving a hotel to travel to the stadium when the explosions occurred.

Police said the explosions occurred shortly after 7 p.m. local time, but there were no further details.

Spanish player Marc Bartra was injured and taken to the hospital, the team said. Dortmund Chief Executive Hans-Joachim Watzke said Bartra's injuries were not life threatening, the Associated Press reported. Bartra had injuries to his arm and hand.

Watzke said police told him that the explosives were hidden by the exit of a hotel and detonated as the bus passed.

The latest images from Dortmund where three explosions went off near the Borussia Dortmund team bus in Germany https://t.co/yjZssFDVxZ pic.twitter.com/AK6wgJHeaa — Sky News (@SkyNews) April 11, 2017

Fans were waiting in the stadium as news of the incident spread before it was announced that the game would be postponed until Wednesday.

Police said that there was "no indication" that fans in the stadium were in danger.

American player Christian Pulisic made his Bundesliga debut with Dortmund in 2016. The 18-year-old midfielder from Hershey, Penn., has also played for the U.S. national team. Pulisic's mother told USA TODAY Sports that her son is OK.

In 2015, explosions went off outside a soccer stadium in Paris, the Stade de France, during a match between France and Germany. More than 120 people were killed in multiple attacks around Paris on Nov. 13, 2015.

Contributing: Martin Rogers of USA TODAY Sports, Associated Press

Thanks for your patience and understanding and the "Dortmund! Dortmund" chants, dear supporters of @AS_Monaco_EN! pic.twitter.com/Gcz9XGQY0J — Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) April 11, 2017

© 2017 USATODAY.COM