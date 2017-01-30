Canada says Quebec City mosque attack that killed 6 is terrorism

MONTREAL — Canada’s prime minister said early Monday that a shooting at a
"We condemn this terrorist attack on Muslims in a center of worship and refuge,"
The incident took place Sunday night. More than 50 people were in the mosque at the time of the assault. Police said two suspects were arrested and they don't believe there are further suspected perpetrators at large.
The identities of the suspects were not released and a motive has not been been established. Mass shootings in Canada are relatively rare.
Quebec Premier
It comes amid heightened tensions worldwide over
"Muslim-Canadians are an important part of our national fabric, and these senseless acts have no place in our communities, cities and country," Trudeau said in his statement. "Canadian law enforcement agencies will protect the rights of all Canadians, and will make every effort to apprehend the perpetrators of this act and all acts of intolerance."
In response to Trump's refugee and travel ban, Trudeau on Saturday had posted a message on Twitter saying, "To those fleeing persecution, terror & war, Canadians will welcome you, regardless of your faith. Diversity is our strength #WelcomeToCanada."
Since Trudeau's election in 2015, 39,000 Syrian refugees have been admitted to Canada.
Authorities in Canada said that there would be an increased police presence around mosques following the attack and the
In June, the same mosque was targeted in a hate crime during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. In that incident, a worshipper found a pig's head left at the mosque's doorstep. It was accompanied by a note that read, "Bon appétit," the
