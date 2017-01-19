Avalanche buries hotel in quake-hit Italy; at least 30 missing

An aerial view of the Rigopiano Hotel hit by an avalanche in Farindola, Italy, early Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. (Photo: AP)

At least 30 people were missing Thursday after an avalanche buried a mountain hotel in earthquake-hit central Italy, authorities said.

The civil protection agency said rescue vehicles were trying to get through snow to the three-story Hotel Rigopiano in the central region of Abruzzo. Initial rescue efforts by alpine rescue teams started overnight.

Italian news agency ANSA quoted rescuer Antonio Crocetta as saying that "there are many dead." The details weren’t immediately available, the Associated Press reported.

ANSA reported that the first victim had been pulled out from the snow and rubble. It said the hotel staff and guests have probably been buried for nearly 24 hours.

A series of strong earthquakes — one of them measuring magnitude 5.7 — rocked central Italy on Wednesday. The region is still recovering from a series of earthquakes and aftershocks in August that killed more than 200 people.

ANSA reported that alpine rescuers on skis were the first to arrive at the hotel, and that ambulances and other rescue vehicles were blocked about 6 miles away by 80 inch high snow. Firefighters are using helicopter and a four wheel drive vehicle to access the scene, it added.

It wasn't clear if Wednesday's quakes, which began at about 10:25 a.m. local time, caused the avalanche that buried the hotel.

The first earthquake registered as a magnitude 5.3, according to the U.S. Geological Survey , followed by two of magnitude 5.7 and 5.6. About two hours later, a magnitude 5.1 quake rocked the area. Several strong aftershocks were also recorded.

