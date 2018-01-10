Worker electrocuted by power lines in Deep Ellum, officials say

A worker was electrocuted in the 2400 block of Swiss Avenue on Wednesday afternoon. (WFAA)

A man was electrocuted in Deep Ellum on Wednesday when he reportedly came in contact with power lines while working on scaffolding, officials said.

Dallas Fire-Rescue crews were dispatched to the 2400 block of Swiss Avenue about 12:55 p.m., spokesman Jason Evans said.

The victim died at the scene.

He was working on the scaffolding when he came in contact with overhead power lines, Evans said.

