Woman speaks about being trafficked across the border; 'She kept us in bondage'

A woman who asked we not identify her because she came to the U.S. illegally, agreed to tell WFAA her story about being trafficked across the U.S. - Mexico border.



"We were like mules just working," she said.



She told WFAA that when she was an 11-year-old, an American woman approached her family in Mexico.



“She [The woman] came and appeared to be a good person," she said.



The woman promised her and her sisters a better life if they came to the U.S., so they were smuggled across the El Paso border and soon after the girls were put to work.



”We ended up working for her and being basically slaves," she said. "We didn’t receive anything for payment..she kept us in bondage pretty much.”



They had no money, didn’t speak English and were afraid. The woman would beat them with paddles. For seven years she and her sisters lived in the woman’s garage.



“So if it was a hundred degrees we lived there with no air conditioner. She controlled everything."



She says she and others like those who died in San Antonio will risk everything to come to America hoping to escape the poverty.



"If you think about it who is going to risk their own life and their children’s for nothing? It has to be a great reason to suffer to come here," she said.



She says she understands the frustrations of those who want to stop illegal immigration but says as human beings people should care about what is happening to those who are literally dying to get here.

For more information on human trafficking contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline for assistance.

