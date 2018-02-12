Woman groped, cut with box cutter while walking dog in Uptown, police say

Police are searching for two teens accused of groping a woman and cutting her with a box cutter while she walked her dog in Uptown over the weekend.

The incident happened about 12 a.m. Sunday in the 3900 block of McKinney Avenue, according to a police news release.

The woman told police she was approached by two teens who were between 13 and 15 years old. One of the teens pushed her to the ground, while the other cut her arms, legs and torso.

The teens also groped her, according to the news release. They took the woman's purse and fled on foot.

The woman described both suspects as black. One was wearing black pants, a black hoodie turned inside out, black Jordan tennis shoes, Beats by Dre headphones and had "JIC" tattooed under his left eye. The second suspect was reportedly wearing black pants, a black hoodie turned inside out and black tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police investigators at 214-671-3584.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest in the incident.

