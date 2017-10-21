Woman found shot inside her vehicle, husband sought as suspect

Suspect Jimmy Hightower

DALLAS - Late Saturday afternoon Dallas Police discovered a 31-year-old woman shot inside her car that was parked in the woman's driveway.

The victim, 31-year-old Jaytoyah Davis, was discovered shot inside her car parked in her driveway in the 2200 block of Vine Lane.

Police say witnesses observed the victim’s husband, Jimmy Hightower, a 30 year-old black male, getting out of the victim’s vehicle after hearing a gunshot.

He was then observed leaving the location in a blue 1987 Chevrolet Caprice 4-door with blue spinning wheels and a paper dealer tag.

Anyone with information regarding this murder or the whereabouts of Jimmy Hightower are encouraged to contact Homicide Detective Raley, #6794, at 214-671-3684 or tommy.raley@dpd.ci.dallas.tx.us. Please refer to report #240970-2017.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at: (214) 373-TIPS, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

