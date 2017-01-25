WFAA
Woman found dead in McKinney house fire

Chad Selby , WFAA 7:18 AM. CST January 25, 2017

MCKINNEY, TX - A woman was found dead after a fire broke out inside a McKinney home early Wednesday morning.

Fire crews were called to 9304 Norfolk Lane near Virginia Parkway at about 3:30 a.m. They put out the flames and found the woman dead inside the home.

She has not been identified. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Check back for more on this developing story.

