Woman found dead in McKinney house fire

Deadly fire on Norfolk Lane in McKinney (Google Maps)

MCKINNEY, TX - A woman was found dead after a fire broke out inside a McKinney home early Wednesday morning.

Fire crews were called to 9304 Norfolk Lane near Virginia Parkway at about 3:30 a.m. They put out the flames and found the woman dead inside the home.

She has not been identified. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

