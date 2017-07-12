Woman found dangling at border fence in Arizona, rescued by Border patrol

Photo Courtesy of U.S. Custom and Border Protection (Photo: U.S. Custom and Border Protection, KENS)

A Mexican woman was left dangling at the border fence in Nogales, Arizona.

Border Patrol agents busted two human smugglers trying to lower the woman into the United States on Saturday.

She was about 15 feet from the ground when the smugglers took off running and left the woman hanging by straps around her body.

A fire crew was called out to get her down. She was not hurt, but she was taken into custody for immigration violations.

