Woman celebrates her divorce by torching wedding dress at garage sale

"This is symbolic of freedom. This is symbolic of moving forward," Barksdale said. "This is symbolic of letting go of the past and moving forward to the future."

Barksdale says she became officially divorced on Jan. 31. Saturday morning, she lifted her garage door and welcomed friends, neighbors and strangers to purchase furniture, clothing, dishware, exercise equipment and electronics that remind her of her failed marriage.

"So I sold everything," Barksdale said. "An entire living room set. A bedroom set. A dining room set."

She sold some items for 50 cents. One person paid $30 for a computer. The 34-year old mother of two was able to sell almost everything within minutes of hosting the garage sale. A post shared by the Rayford Road Roundup Facebook page drummed up support and potential customers.

"I saw it on the Facebook page, and I was like, wow," said Cynthia Villacreses. "This lady is just awesome, and I was like, I need to meet her!"

Friends commemorated the divorce by wearing and selling shirts that read, "Single Ramen/Married Filet Mignon."

"So I joke about, was it worth it? Absolutely. Divorce is expensive, because it’s worth it," Barksdale said. "And so, will I be eating Ramen until I’m 50? Probably. But single Ramen is better than married filet mignon."

