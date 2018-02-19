Witnesses recall 'scary' Texas Roadhouse shooting

A woman and her mother say that they feel lucky to survive a scary situation that unfolded at a Texas Roadhouse last night.

A little after 8:30 pm, police say, a man approached 5 people outside the restaurant who were waiting to be seated and fired multiple rounds at them. The youngest of the victims was a 5-year-old boy.

The woman and her mom, who want to remain anonymous, were inside the restaurant during the shooting.

"We had literally just sat down and that's when everybody was like, 'Get down. Just get down, get down.' And we were trying to get down, and after that everybody said 'Get out, get out,' and everybody just rushed through the back exit."

Kenneth Williams and his family were surprised to hear the news of a shooting at the Northwest side restaurant. He says they came to celebrate a family members birthday but were turned away by the manager.

"We were talking about the shooting in Florida and how crazy it was and now we get here and see this. It's just scary you know it can happen to anybody, anybody," Williams said.

A sign outside shows they're closed for the day. Williams says this hits too close to home.

"I just wish people would be careful with guns. You have kids out here - I have two daughters right here."

"A bullet don't have nobody's name on it. You could be shooting at someone else and accidentally hit them. It's crazy, I don't want to lose them." Williams said.

Related: Four adults, one child shot at Texas Roadhouse on west side

Police say there were a number of people who were waiting outside, but only this family was targeted. They don't believe it was an active shooter situation but more of a domestic violence situation. Anyone with information on the suspect is urged to call the police.



© 2018 KENS-TV