A Little Elm police officer has been shot, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office told News 8.

Officers responded to a report of an individual with a gun in the 1400 block of Turtle Cove just after 3 p.m. Tuesday, officials said. After police told the suspect to drop the gun, he ran inside the home and began shooting at officers, DCSO Lt. Orlando Hinojosa said. One officer was shot.

Witness, Antonio Sutton says he was coming home from picking up his children from school when he saw a police presence in the area.

"There was one initial shot which caused me to start to film and then a three or four more followed." Sutton said.

Another female witness said she was outside waiting to get her child off his bus when the situation started to unfold.

"I saw a bunch of police cars around the house and just kind of heard 40-50 shots," she said.

