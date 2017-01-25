Will Trump build a physical wall or a virtual one?

GRANJENO, Tex. – Border Patrol often buzzes by Elizabeth Olivarez’s backyard just a few hundred yards from the Rio Grande River.



“I voted for Trump,” said Elizabeth Olivarez, border resident for 36-years.



Her small community is more than 1,700 miles from Washington, D.C. and at the heart of the nation’s anxieties over illegal immigration



Olivarez welcomes Trump’s announcement on Wednesday to build a wall along the border and extend the one behind her home.



“I’m happy. I’m really for the wall. Anything to keep us secure,” she said.



There’s already a large concrete wall standing two-stories directly behind her home.



But Olivarez said it doesn’t work.



“No, because there’s a lot of gaps,” she explained.



Many people either forgot or don’t know that President George W. Bush’s administration built a wall and fence here in the Rio Grande Valley a decade ago.



Despite heights of two stories in some areas, the structures have still not stopped people from crossing.



“It’s a multi billion dollar scarecrow. That’s all it is,” said Ruben Villareal, a Republican and former mayor of Rio Grande City. “They’ll put it out in the field and it will scare people for a little while then people will start going over it, under it or through it. Take your choice but they’re going to find a way through. That’s just the way it is.”



He encourages his party to consider smarter solutions.



“The solution is technology, not a wall,” he added. “Technology and people.”



Last week in Washington, Dallas Congressman Pete Sessions suggested something similar.



“I took what [President Trump] said [about a wall] seriously but I take it as analogy. I think what he wants is operational control along the border because if you simply build a wall people will dig underneath it or knock it down. We need to have operational control," said Sessions, a Dallas Republican.



That’s the unanswered question.



Will Trump build a structural wall or a virtual one?



Border residents like Mrs. Olivarez are skeptical and realistic but welcome new approaches to an old situation.

