Widow has questions about deadly crash

The father of two young children from Aubrey was really looking forward to the holidays. His wife Kristan said her husband was excited to give their children the presents he picked out for them.

On December 18, tragedy struck when Cameron Rice died on Highway 380 in Denton County.

The 27 year old was driving in a Cadillac by himself when he took "faulty evasive action," as described by Denton Police, and crossed the median into oncoming traffic.

"He was on the way to come to our family Christmas party," said Kristan.

That party was a tradition each year. Sadly for the Rices it is now a time marked by tragedy. Along Highway 380 near a bridge sits a memorial; a cross, a big poster board with pictures, and flowers from his memorial.

That day Cameron's wife Kristan was in the car with their two kids inching along an accident scene.

"I freaked out. I knew...I started screaming 'That's his car! That's his car!'" she said.

Her husband's burgundy Cadillac was in pieces. Denton Police say Cameron Rice died on the scene.

"He spun out of control and so have our lives. We have a hole that will never be filled," cried his mother Connie Rice.

Denton Police is still figuring out what happened. A spokesman can say two other drivers going in the same direction as Rice were going a "very high rate of speed."

"They have destroyed many lives for a selfish act of joy; just a joy ride for them," the mother said.



The family and the family's attorney says they’ve heard from witnesses who think the other vehicles might have been racing, but police say they can’t confirm that.

Police did say there could have been some "reckless driving" going on. In a press release sent to news media it read Rice tried to take "evasive action" and slammed into oncoming cars.

A spokesman clarified on Friday afternoon that Rice was also speeding at the time. Two other drivers who were in oncoming traffic were also badly hurt in the crash. Their health conditions are not known at this time.

"He just loved life...he really did," said Kristan.

She and Rice had been married 5 years but they've known each other since high school at Denton-Guyer. Kristan hasn't taken off his wedding ring since the accident or her first Christmas gift to him, a necklace.

Police just located the two other drivers. They're being interviewed by investigators and at this time there are no charges.

"They ruined my life," said Kristan.

In the Rice home there are Christmas presents that won't be opened by Cameron and that is a tough reality for everyone in the home.

