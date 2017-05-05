Who is former Balch Springs police officer Roy Oliver?

Photo: Balch Springs Police Department Facebook

Fired Balch Springs police officer, Roy Oliver turned himself into the Parker County Jail Friday evening after an official arrest warrant for murder had been issued in the shooting death of Jordan Edwards. His bond was set at $300,000 and posted bail late Friday.

The story has made national headlines leaving many with a long list of unanswered questions.

But who is Roy Oliver? Here is what WFAA learned about Oliver's work history from documents sent to us in an answer to our open records request to Balch Springs Police:

Prior to being a police officer, Oliver enlisted in the Army from March 2004- March 2010

Oliver was sworn in to the Balch Springs Police Department on July 25, 2011 after passing the Peace Officer Licensing exam with a score of 90

On October 30, 2013 Oliver appeared in court for a DWI

Based on Oliver's behavior in court on October 31, 2013 Deputy Chief Ed Morris requests an investigation on allegations made against Oliver's aggressive behavior during the hearing his DWI

On December 6, 2013 Oliver signed a document forfeiting 16 hours of sick time as per the terms of his suspension, his suspension during his court appearance. It was decided that he had to complete training in anger management and training in courtroom demeanor and testimony

Below are the documents obtained by WFAA detailing Oliver's time with Balch Springs Police Department:

TIMELINE OF EVENTS:

Saturday April 29: Jordan Edwards attends a party with his friends and family members in Balch Springs. Police are called to the house party on a report of intoxicated teenagers on a residential street. Police say when officers arrived on the street, they heard gunfire and then a car filled with passengers back towards them.

"There was an unknown altercation with the vehicle backing down the road towards the officers in an aggressive manner. An officer shot at the vehicle, striking a front seat passenger. The individual was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased," according to a news release by Balch Springs police.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office ruled his death a homicide, due to a rifle wound to the head.

Monday May 1: Balch Springs Police held a press conference and released new details on the officer-involved shooting. Chief Jonathan Haber says "After further investigation, I have additional information that is contradictory to the information that was provided to me yesterday."

Originally, Haber said when officers arrived on the street, they heard gunfire and a car filled with passengers backed towards them in reverse.

"I unintentionally, incorrect yesterday when I said the vehicle was backing down the road. In fact, according to the video that I viewed the vehicle was moving forward as the officer was approached."

Wednesday May 3: In a news conference, Balch Springs Police Chief Jonathan Haber said officer, Roy Oliver, violated department policies, but wouldn't elaborate which ones. It was noted that Oliver had 10 days to appeal the termination.

Friday May 5: An arrest warrant for Roy Oliver was issued and signed by a Dallas County judge late Friday afternoon. He has been charged with murder. Friday evening, Oliver turned himself in to the Parker County Jail on a $300,000 bond.

