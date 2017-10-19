Man dressed as Pikachu jumps White House barrier to become YouTube famous

Suspect who allegedly jumped the White House concrete barrier on Tuesday. (Photo: Dasgupta, Sonia)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - The man who jumped a White House concrete barrier on Tuesday was wearing a Pikachu costume and sought YouTube fame, according to a police report.

Curtis Combs, 36, of Kentucky pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor charge of unlawful entry on Wednesday. His next hearing is set for November 9.

According to the police report, he jumped an outer concrete barrier on the south side of the White House on Tuesday morning and was quickly apprehended by police.

Combs later told investigators that he “wanted to become famous and thought jumping the White House fence and posting it to YouTube” would make him famous. Investigators also said that Combs knew he’d be arrested and had even researched previous jumpers.

Combs was unable to finish the recording due to his arrest, but told investigators he wanted to return to the White House for a tour with his son, according to the report.

Prior to jumping, Combs dropped a bag which was treated as a suspicious object, but was later cleared by the police.

Combs joins a string of White House or near-White House fence jumping attempts. The most recent was in April when a man fleeing a robbery jumped the west fence of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, prompting a brief lockdown of the White House.

