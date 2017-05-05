Where to find the best Cinco de Mayo deals in Dallas

Chili's: Customers can buy any beer or margarita for just $5. Drinks will be served in a special Cinco de Mayo cup that they can take home with them.



TGI Fridays: The chain is offering deals on its signature Casamigos Strawberry ‘Ritas and Suaza ‘Ritas.



Chuy's: The Tex-Mex restaurant is offering drink specials on frozen margaritas, Coronas, and more.



On the Border: Participating locations will offer $5 Cinco 'Ritas, $10 Top Shelf 'Ritas, as well as specials on beers and shots.



Bahama Breeze: The restaurant is offering $5 classic margaritas, with some locations additionally hosting block parties with $3 bottled beers, 2 for $5 tacos and empanadas, plus live entertainment.



El Pollo Loco: Deals include a $5 chicken leg and thigh combo and $5 off a 12-piece family meal, among other offers.



PF Chang’s: Free appetizer with entree purchase on Cinco de Mayo. However, you need to log onto the restaurant’s website to access the coupon to take advantage of the deal. Enjoy any Street Fare appetizer free with any entree purchase on Friday, May 5 only. Limit one redemption per check. Dine-in only.

© 2017 WFAA-TV