Whataburger unveils Chorizo Burger. This is not a drill!

Two of South Texas' favorite things, Chorizo and Whataburger, have united.

Whataburger has unveiled a new addition to its menu Monday, the Chorizo Burger, and announced it will be bringing back the fan-favorite Chorizo Taquito with Cheese.

According to the Texas chain, the burger created after feedback from customers seemed to steer them in the direction of chorizo.

The limited-time burger is comprised of fire-roasted blend of poblano peppers, red peppers, and onions, two slices of Monterey Jack cheese and two fresh, all-beef patties.It is completed with a creamy chili sauce.

“Mexican-style chorizo makes this burger unique with its deep red color, fresh blend of spices and bold, flavorful profile,” said Rich Scheffler, Whataburger Vice President of Marketing and Innovation. “The flavors on this burger blend nicely for a balanced but savory taste we think our customers will enjoy.”

In addition to the burger, Whataburger is bringing back the Chorizo Taquito with Cheese for a limited time.

The Taquito will feature a soft flour tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, chorizo and one slice of American cheese.

© 2017 KENS-TV