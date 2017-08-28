WFAA crew witnesses rescues in Houston

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Plano police officer involved in gas station shooting
-
Mother of Fort Worth murder victim demands answers
-
Anna teens killed in crash being laid to rest today
-
Fort Worth tire shop robbed five times
-
2017 Runoff Elections today
-
Hearing for FWPD officer in Craig arrest set for Tuesday
-
Local father, pizza shop owner thankful for community, fundraiser help
-
Anti-Sharia Law protests outside Richardson mosque
-
Toddler left at HFD fire station doing well
-
Video Shows Rescue of Kala Brown
More Stories
-
WATCH LIVE: Flash flood emergency in Harris CountyMar. 1, 2016, 8:29 a.m.
-
LIVE BLOG: Harvey could become a tropical storm againAug 25, 2017, 7:44 p.m.
-
LIST: Emergency, informational phone numbers for…Aug 27, 2017, 10:16 p.m.