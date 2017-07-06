Close WFAA journalists remember being on the ground during July 7th WFAA 5:17 AM. CDT July 07, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST WFAA reporters and photographers ran toward the bullets when five officers were killed in an ambush-style attack in downtown Dallas. Listen to them speak about the experience. © 2017 WFAA-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Plano police officer involved in gas station shooting Mother of Fort Worth murder victim demands answers Anna teens killed in crash being laid to rest today Fort Worth tire shop robbed five times 2017 Runoff Elections today Hearing for FWPD officer in Craig arrest set for Tuesday Local father, pizza shop owner thankful for community, fundraiser help Anti-Sharia Law protests outside Richardson mosque Toddler left at HFD fire station doing well Video Shows Rescue of Kala Brown More Stories Do we really 'Back the Blue'? Jul. 6, 2017, 10:21 p.m. COVERAGE: 7/7 One year later: A City Moves Forward Jul. 5, 2017, 6:59 p.m. WFAA journalists remember being on the ground during… Jul. 7, 2017, 5:12 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs