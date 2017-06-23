The 2017 John Wiley Price trial was arguably the most important corruption case in Dallas history. But the full story of what happened has yet to be told.

We have begun that process. This week, reporter Brett Shipp profiled two people integral to the outcome of the case, defense lawyer Chris Knox and retired FBI Special Agent Don Sherman.

But the most important voices have yet to be heard. We are reaching out to jurors to contact us and tell us their story. What was it like to be a part of the trial? What was compelling, or not, about the evidence that both sides presented? Even if you don't want to do an interview, we'd still like to hear from you. Email us at investigates@wfaa.com.

