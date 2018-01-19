Weekend Events: January 19-21

General view at the 2016 Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo. (WFAA)

Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo

Open through Saturday, February 3, 2018

Ticket information can be found here

Dinosaurs Live! at Heard Natural Science Museum and Wildlife Sanctuary

Open through Sunday, February 18, 2018

The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show at Dallas Children’s Theater

Open through Sunday, February 25, 2018

Penguin Days at the Dallas Zoo

Open through Wednesday, February 28, 2018

Jurassic Quest

Friday, January 19, 2018: 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, January 20, 2018: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday, January 21, 2018: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

This event features over 80 life-size dinosaurs

Disco Kids at It’ll Do

Friday, January 19, 2018: 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Children and parents can enjoy a fun night of dancing together!

Late Nights at Dallas Museum of Art

Friday, January 19, 2018: 6 p.m. to midnight

Sleeping Beauty at Plano Metropolitan Ballet

Friday, January 19, 2018: 7 p.m. (Girl Scouts performance)

Saturday, January 20, 2018: 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Girl Scouts Performances are special events uniquely tailored for Girl Scouts troops

Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde

Thursday, January 18, 2018: 7:30 p.m.

Friday, January 19, 2018: 8 p.m.

Saturday, January 20, 2018: 8 p.m.

Sunday, January 21, 2018: 2:30 p.m.

Exhibition: Building Toys

Saturday, January 20, 2018

This free event is open to the public

34th Annual KidFilm® Family Festival

Saturday, January 20, 2018

Sunday, January 21, 2018

Special Olympics Texas Annual Polar Plunge

Saturday, January 20, 2018: Registration 8:30 a.m. / Plunge 10 a.m.

Raise a minimum of $60 ($30 if under 18) in donations from friends, family and co-workers in exchange for taking the plunge at the NRH2O Family Water Park

Texas Rangers Fan Fest

Saturday, January 20, 2018: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Six Flags Over Texas 2018 Job Fair

Saturday, January 20, 2018: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Just For Kids: The Pipdilly's

Saturday, January 20, 2018: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

McKinney Bridal Show

Saturday, January 20, 2018: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sanskriti – A Cultural Extravaganza

Saturday, January 20, 2018: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Dallas Area Train Show

Saturday, January 20, 2018: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, January 21, 2018: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets are sold at the door and are cash only

Dallas Stars Official Watch Party

Saturday, January 20, 2018: 12 p.m.

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast – Autism-Friendly Performance

Saturday, January 20, 2018: 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

While open to anyone to attend, the autism friendly performance will be a unique experience specifically designed to cater to the needs of the autism community

Shen Yun

Saturday, January 20, 2018: 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Sunday, January 21, 2018: 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Night Hike at Heard Natural Science Museum and Wildlife Sanctuary

Saturday, January 20, 2018: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Wade Bowen at Billy Bob’s Texas

Saturday, January 20, 2018: 6 p.m.

Stars and S’mores

Saturday, January 20, 2018: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Martin Luther King, Jr. Observance

Sunday, January 21, 2018: 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

“Pete the Cat” The Musical

Sunday, January 21, 2018: 2:30 p.m.

Freedom Riders, Performance and Special Presentation

Sunday, January 21, 2018: 2:30 p.m.

Free event

© 2018 WFAA-TV