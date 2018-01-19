Weekend Events: January 19-21

Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo
Open through Saturday, February 3, 2018
Ticket information can be found here
Dinosaurs Live! at Heard Natural Science Museum and Wildlife Sanctuary
Open through Sunday, February 18, 2018
The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show at Dallas Children’s Theater
Open through Sunday, February 25, 2018
Penguin Days at the Dallas Zoo
Open through Wednesday, February 28, 2018
Friday, January 19, 2018: 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Saturday, January 20, 2018: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Sunday, January 21, 2018: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
This event features over 80 life-size dinosaurs
Friday, January 19, 2018: 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Children and parents can enjoy a fun night of dancing together!
Late Nights at Dallas Museum of Art
Friday, January 19, 2018: 6 p.m. to midnight
Sleeping Beauty at Plano Metropolitan Ballet
Friday, January 19, 2018: 7 p.m. (Girl Scouts performance)
Saturday, January 20, 2018: 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Girl Scouts Performances are special events uniquely tailored for Girl Scouts troops
Thursday, January 18, 2018: 7:30 p.m.
Friday, January 19, 2018: 8 p.m.
Saturday, January 20, 2018: 8 p.m.
Sunday, January 21, 2018: 2:30 p.m.
Saturday, January 20, 2018
This free event is open to the public
34th Annual KidFilm® Family Festival
Saturday, January 20, 2018
Sunday, January 21, 2018
Special Olympics Texas Annual Polar Plunge
Saturday, January 20, 2018: Registration 8:30 a.m. / Plunge 10 a.m.
Raise a minimum of $60 ($30 if under 18) in donations from friends, family and co-workers in exchange for taking the plunge at the NRH2O Family Water Park
Saturday, January 20, 2018: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Six Flags Over Texas 2018 Job Fair
Saturday, January 20, 2018: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Saturday, January 20, 2018: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Saturday, January 20, 2018: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Sanskriti – A Cultural Extravaganza
Saturday, January 20, 2018: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Saturday, January 20, 2018: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sunday, January 21, 2018: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Tickets are sold at the door and are cash only
Dallas Stars Official Watch Party
Saturday, January 20, 2018: 12 p.m.
Disney’s Beauty and the Beast – Autism-Friendly Performance
Saturday, January 20, 2018: 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
While open to anyone to attend, the autism friendly performance will be a unique experience specifically designed to cater to the needs of the autism community
Saturday, January 20, 2018: 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Sunday, January 21, 2018: 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Night Hike at Heard Natural Science Museum and Wildlife Sanctuary
Saturday, January 20, 2018: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Wade Bowen at Billy Bob’s Texas
Saturday, January 20, 2018: 6 p.m.
Saturday, January 20, 2018: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Martin Luther King, Jr. Observance
Sunday, January 21, 2018: 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
Sunday, January 21, 2018: 2:30 p.m.
Freedom Riders, Performance and Special Presentation
Sunday, January 21, 2018: 2:30 p.m.
Free event
© 2018 WFAA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs