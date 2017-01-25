Wednesday's Child: 'This life has been more better than my old life'

For many girls, playing dolls is fun, especially when you have a really special one.

But for a foster child, a doll can mean so much more than just a toy.

That's the case with today's Wednesday's Child.

10 year-old Victoria needed a companion and she found it during our taping, complete with a special surprise.

On a rainy afternoon at the American Girl store at the Dallas Galleria, 10 year-old Victoria walked right in to sunshine.

“This is my new doll Lily. Hi!,” she said holding her new doll tightly.

For Victoria, this special doll represents companionship. It means she doesn't have to feel alone in a world without parents and a permanent home.

"She means everything to me. She's going to go everywhere I go,” she said.

Victoria has been in foster care for almost two years.

She likes to play dress-up and loves surprises, which we were happy to provide.

In addition to giving Victoria a doll, the store manager allowed Victoria to pick out a matching outfit for herself so that she and the doll could be Twinkies.

Victoria was thankful for today and also for the love she has received from her current foster family.

“It's been good because this life has been more better than my old life," she said.

Victoria wants to be loved and not mistreated.

"I wouldn't like them to hit me. I want them to just be nice to me," referring to how she wants a Forever Family to treat her.

Victoria needs patient parents who will provide structure and consistency while allowing her to keep in close contact with her biological grandparents.

She is anxious to get adopted.

“I'm very good with dogs, cats and animals. I'm a good helper with babies and I would just like to be homeschooled," she said.

Just like Victoria nurtures her new baby, she prays for a Forever Family who will take care of her and never let go.

