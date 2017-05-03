Can you imagine moving to a new house five different time in a period of 6 months? Now factor in that you're only 13-years-old and come from a long line of abuse and neglect.



Five different placements in six months is the reality for today's Wednesday's Child. We try to find all foster kids a safe and loving home, but this case is urgent.

Behind her bright smile and her competitive personality, 13-year-old Morgan is carrying pain few can understand unless you are a foster child.



In an emotional interview, she told us how long she has been in foster care. "I've been in for like a year and four or five months," she said wiping away tears.

Right now, Morgan faces another move. It will be her fifth placement in just six months, and it is an excruciating reality.



"When you see people go out with their families and stuff, you get emotional because you wish you could really be with your biological family, but you're not," she said.

Morgan uses her gifts to try and stay clear and focused. She is a powerful athlete.

"I like to play basketball, volleyball, track. I run track," she said.

She is also open about her life. Morgan is not afraid to talk about anything, including the loss of her childhood.

"Feel like I should still be playing with Barbie dolls and stuff,” she said with tears rolling down her face. “But instead, I'm worrying about if I'm going to get moved to another foster home...if I'm gonna be put out of the foster home...if I'm going to be treated correctly?"

Morgan understands that it is brave to be honest and show emotion. She is fearless and incredibly intelligent.

"I'm a wild, funny, loving, caring and open person," she said revealing her big smile.

Morgan will someday be a voice for orphans.

"I want to be an attorney, but if that doesn't work out, I want to do something kind of like Wednesday's Child. I want to help out foster kids that are going through the struggle of being in CPS care."

Morgan will turn her pain into something positive one day. Her only prayer now is that her next move will be her last.

"I just want to find a loving family," she said with tears in her eyes.

WFAA and Child Protective Services partner to spotlight these children in hopes that one day a child's wish of a "forever family" will come true.

In order to adopt a child, you must be licensed in the state of Texas as an adoptive parent. For more Information on how to get started please visit the Texas Adoption Resource Exchange website or email jennifer.teele@dfps.state.tx.us.

You can also call 817-792-4409 or 817-781-2475.

