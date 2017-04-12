Weapons taken from domestic violence suspects

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WFAA Breaking News
-
Investigation into Fort Worth woman's murder
-
McKinney martial arts instructor arrested for sex assault
-
Arlington Martin High School student hit by SUV
-
TxDOT: Truck driver in fatal church bus crash on pills, texting before accident
-
Video shows man being pulled from United plane
-
City, release: Changes for minor pot possesion in Dallas
-
Dallas won't get Trump brand hotel
-
United CEO: I was 'ashamed' about Flight 3411 incident
-
Out with the 9 to 5: Dallas-based company ditches the time clock
More Stories
-
Dallas students go beyond giving, find connection…Apr 12, 2017, 9:52 p.m.
-
Women-owned businesses double in TexasApr 12, 2017, 10:18 p.m.
-
Birthing center or hospital? More choices for North…Apr 12, 2017, 10:29 p.m.