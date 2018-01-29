We now know what caused the house fire that killed three Killeen children

Photo: Family Member (Photo: Custom)

KILLEEN - After a thorough investigation, the Killeen Fire Marshal's office has determined the cause of the fire that claimed the lives of three children last week.

Killeen Fire Marshal James Chism said his investigation determined the fire originated on the kitchen stove after one of the people inside the home accidentally left a pot on the stove unattended.

The fire tore through the single-story, wood-framed home in the 3100 block of Jason Cove in Killeen early Friday morning. First responders arrived on scene around 3:28 a.m.

In total, six people were in the house at the time -- three adults and three children.

One of those adults, the mother, Audrey Armstrong identified the three children as 6-year-old Chasity Armstrong, 5-year-old Khalia Armstrong, and 3-year-old Tristan Armstrong. The Killeen Fire Marshal's Office was unable to positively identify them.

The children were pronounced dead at 1:33 p.m., 1:37 p.m., and 1:38 p.m., Killeen Police said. They died of smoke inhalation and thermal injuries, according to a preliminary autopsy report from the Southwest Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.

The two other adults with Audrey in the home were two male relatives -- one of whom was the kids' great uncle Cory Harrington, according to the Associated Press.

Authorities said one of the two adult male relatives escaped through a window, sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene. The mother, Audrey, sustained non life-threatening injuries in the fire. She was transported to the hospital and later released.

"I was woken up at a big banging on the door and Audrey, the mother, saying that her house was on fire and I went into action and, you know, I tried to go around the side and get the babies and then tried to go inside but we couldn't," neighbor Mechelle Snider said.

The other adult male relative was able to leave the structure at the time of the fire -- or just before -- with no injuries, according to fire officials.

Audrey's fiance, the children's father -- identified by relatives as Fazon Blakes -- was not home at the time of the fire.

Killeen ISD Superintendent John Craft released this statement Friday evening regarding the tragic loss:

The Killeen Independent School District (KISD) has learned of the loss of two elementary school aged students who were enrolled in the district. We express our deepest sympathies to the family. KISD will have counseling support teams available to speak with students and staff. These teams will provide small group and/or individual counseling for as long as needed. Again, we extend our deepest sympathies to the family during this difficult time.

Five fire engines responded, but the home was completely destroyed.

The Killeen Fire Marshal's Office Accelerant detection canine, State Fire Marshal's Office Engineer, Killeen Police Department Criminal Investigation Division Detectives and Copperas Cove Fire Department Investigators also assisted in the investigation.

Editor's Note: There were initially conflicting reports regarding the last names of the children. The last name has been corrected.

