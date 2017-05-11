Watch: Richardson PD tracking alleged crime spree
Richardson PD is tracking an alleged crime spree. They believe this woman is targeting homes, knocking on doors, and speaking to someone in her sleeve, potentially giving them the "all clear" to rob the home if owners don't answer the door.
WFAA 9:17 AM. CDT May 11, 2017
