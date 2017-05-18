SAFD confirms one firefighter dead at scene of northwest-side fire

UPDATE (12:27): The San Antonio Fire Department has confirmed that a firefighter has died. SAFD Chief Charles Hood says that the name of the firefighter that died was Scott Deem, a six-year veteran of the fire department.

UPDATE (10:30 p.m.): According to SAFD, there were two, possibly three firefighters that were trapped inside the massive structure fire. While one was transferred to SAMMC, there is no word yet on the condition of the other firefighter.

A massive fire that broke out on the city's northwest side was continuing to burn into the late evening Thursday.

Nearly 50 units from the San Antonio Fire Department have responded to the scene in the 6700 block of Northwest Loop 410 at the Ingram Square shopping center.

The fire was first reported at 9:22 p.m. Thursday. Flames were seen shooting through the rooftop just past 10 p.m. Thursday as more firefighters came to the scene to try to control the blaze.

