35-year-old Matthew Powers

ARLINGTON -- An Arlington man currently running for Arlington City Council was arrested for allegedly threatening a Texas state representative's wife.

In February 2016, just before the primary elections, Texas State Rep. Tony Tinderholt told WFAA that his then-pregnant wife was the recipient of threats, so serious that state troopers had to camp outside their home.

"Look, when it first happened, my wife could hardly sleep," Rep. Tinderholt told WFAA.

"There's no call for anything as egregious as what this individual did. It's just disgusting," Rep. Tinderholt told WFAA Wednesday. He spoke by phone, as he is in Austin for the legislative session.

The alleged threats are all listed in the affidavit. Some of the Twitter messages are too vulgar to repeat, wishing death and sexual violence on her children and offering her money for sexual favors.

One of the Twitter messages listed in the affidavit said: "I find your house wall...easy to jump and your locks are crap. Picked them right open. Better get new ones."

The affidavit says a letter addressed to Bethany, found in a neighbor's mailbox, said: "I do love watching you, Beth. I would hate to see something happen to you. See you again soon."

Powers, who's now been charged with misdemeanor harassment, was not home Wednesday and didn't return our messages. His attorney said they don't comment on pending litigation.

As for Powers' city council candidacy, the city secretary says he is still officially running, and that misdemeanor charges or convictions do not have any bearing on council members or council candidates.

The Tinderholts say they do not know Powers at all and had never heard of him before. The state representative says he does believe this was politically motivated.

Arlington Police did not explain why it took them almost a year to get an arrest warrant for Powers.

Powers was arrested February 8. The city secretary's office says he filed to run for city council February 17.

