Volunteer diver searching for missing Fort Hood driver dies

A diver working with the search teams looking for the missing man on Fort Hood died Sunday morning.

The diver was a volunteer with the Morgan's Point Resort Dive Team who was out working Saturday to help locate a driver that went missing on April 11 after last week’s storms.

Around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Fort Hood’s Directorate of Emergency Services boat team personnel requested additional assistance for a diver in distress in House creek.

The diver was found and taken by ambulance to Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center. He was stablized and later flown by helicopter to Baylor Scott and White Hospital in Temple where he died Sunday morning.

Further details are being withheld until the family has been notified and a review of the circumstances surrounding the incident is complete, Fort Hood officials said.

Lieutenant General Paul E. Funk II, commanding general of III Corps and Fort Hood said they extend their sincere and heartfelt condolences to the diver’s family, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time.

“We are grateful to everyone who has participated in this operation over the past 6 days, especially our local and regional partners assisting in the search,” Funk said.

There will be separate investigations conducted by Fort Hood officials and the Morgan’s Point Resort Police Department.