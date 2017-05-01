Vigil held for teen killed in officer-involved shooting: 'Our dreams started here'

Family and friends gathered outside Mesquite High School Monday evening to honor and remember 15-year-old Jordan Edwards after he was shot and killed during an officer-involved shooting that occurred over the weekend.

According to Balch Springs police, officers responded to a report of intoxicated teenagers on a residential street in the 12300 block of Baron Drive at 11 p.m. Saturday. Neighbors said a large house party was underway at the time.

Vigil happening now in Mesquite for 15yo Jordan Edwards. @wfaachannel8 pic.twitter.com/w8mrmy8duo — Jobin Panicker (@jobinpnews) May 2, 2017

Organizers chose the fields behind Gentry Elementary School in Mesquite because it meant something.

"Our dreams started here," said Braylon Monroe, a best friend to Edwards. For the four friends who met with WFAA, this was more than a field where they played football. It is where they grew up.

"It just hurts to see my brother get shot," said Alandre Henderson, another friend.

Henderson had gone to the party and had ridden in the car with Edwards. But he was not there when the shooting happened.

"I just took a picture with him Friday and he texted me before the party and asked if I wanted to go," said Braylon Monroe who tells WFAA it was the last time they talked.

WFAA had asked Jordan's friends about their take on the change in developments. They said they were well aware of the events leading up to the shooting.

"I was just like...that can't be it," one friend said recalling the earlier version of events.

"Talk to your kids, tell your kids how much you love your kids," one organizer said.

The funeral will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Mesquite Friendship Baptist Church.

Tonight @10p on @wfaachannel8 Friends come back to the field where they shared many memories with Jordan Edwards. 15yo killed leaving party pic.twitter.com/6ULUHc4yLz — Jobin Panicker (@jobinpnews) May 2, 2017

