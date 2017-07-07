WFAA
VIDEO: Funeral service for fallen SAPD Officer Miguel Moreno

Staff , KENS 5:03 PM. CDT July 07, 2017

Watch the entire funeral service for fallen SAPD Officer Miguel Moreno, who was shot and killed in the line of duty on June 29, 2017.

 

 

 

