Video appears to show Eagles fan taking seat from U.S. Bank Stadium

MINNEAPOLIS - Celebrating fans apparently didn't just do damage in Philadelphia after the Eagles won Super Bowl LII Sunday.

A video posted on social media appears to show an Eagles fan taking a seat from U.S. Bank Stadium.

Barstool Sports posted the video, which claimed the fan had taken the seat and checked it at coat check.

This Eagles fan getting his money’s worth by ripping his chair out of the stadium in Minnesotta last night pic.twitter.com/pZsaOxmGA2 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 5, 2018

A photo was also posted on Reddit showing a missing seat inside the stadium.

The Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority is investigating the theft, the Pioneer Press reports.

Good luck getting that through airport security!

