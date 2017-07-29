VIA bus crashes into building after colliding with truck downtown

SAN ANTONIO – A VIA bus crashed into a building near downtown Saturday morning after colliding with a pickup truck.

The accident happened around 10 a.m. in the 300 block of Quincy Street and Lexington Avenue near Baptist Hospital downtown.

Officials said the driver of the black pickup truck allegedly ran a red light while coming down Lexington Avenue and collided with the bus. The driver was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

There were no passengers on the VIA bus at the time on the accident. The driver of the bus was taken to the hospital with minor injuries to the neck or back.

Officials said it could take anywhere from three to four hours to get the bus out of the building. There were two people inside the building at the time but neither was injured.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is made available.

