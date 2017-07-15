Veteran on Highway 59 overpass aims to help others with PTSD

Sgt. Mark Perez has been on the overpass at Shepherd and Highway 59 for the last three days. During that time, he’s also been fasting. (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - A man in uniform fighting for other veterans carried a flag on top of a Highway 59 overpass Saturday.

Sgt. Mark Perez has been on the overpass at Shepherd and Highway 59 for the last three days. During that time, he’s also been fasting.

His mission is to draw attention to PTSD. Sgt. Perez says he fully understands what it feels like to return home and not be able to adjust.

“If you don’t get it treated, or better yourself by reaching out for help, you will sink,” Sgt. Perez said. “It’s a pretty hard disorder to beat, so I recommend if you are struggling from PTSD or know anyone struggling, you either get help yourself or reach out to them.”

Sgt. Perez is hoping to raise enough money to start a boot camp for entrepreneurs through his group, Bold Motion.

